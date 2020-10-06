Carrie Underwood says she's having trouble finding a Halloween costume for her son, Isaiah, and she's contemplating having to go to extremes to get him set for Halloween.

In an interview with Katie & Company, Underwood shares her 5 1/2-year-old son really wants to dress as Oogie Boogie, the villain from Tim Burton's classic Christmas film The Nightmare Before Christmas. But she's "having some trouble finding that costume, only because it's for adults," she reveals.

"Lord help us if I have to make 'Oogie Boogie,'" she adds. "So, we're gonna see. Maybe I'll get a potato-sack-type of situation — a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I'm not sure. Wish me luck!"

According to People, there are actually two different Oogie Boogie costumes for kids available via Amazon.

Underwood has just released her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Country, Christian and Holiday charts after it dropped on Sept. 25. The album includes a duet with Isaiah on "Little Drummer Boy," and in an interview with Today, she admitted recording the track brought '"so many emotions."

“I was in the booth with him, and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own ... When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying," Underwood says. "I'm so proud of him."

The country star and her family have been passing their coronavirus quarantine at home in Nashville, where she has given a few from-home performances and shared footage of some of the highs and lows of their time in isolation.