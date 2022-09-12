Carrie Underwood is officially back as the face and voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football this week, returning as the show's weekly opener for the 10th consecutive season.

A new performance clip, which aired on Sunday (Sept. 11), features Underwood singing the theme, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," which is adapted from rock legend Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

The high-energy performance clip shows Underwood rocking a glittering, off-the-shoulder dress and performing for a stadium full of cheering football fans, interspersed with footage of the players as they gear up for their games.

Underwood's performance features an immerse element, with shots of opposite coasts coming together over a shared love of football. That all-inclusive element is part of a theme for this year's opening segment, as the NFL has launched plans to incorporate scenes from each week's host city in order to engage more fans, Variety reported in mid-August.

Before the full video of Underwood's Sunday Night Football performance went live, she teased the clip on social media with some behind-the-scenes shots from the set. Her performance was filmed at Resorts World Las Vegas, while Underwood was in the midst of her Reflection Las Vegas residency.

"They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open," the singer explained in the preview clip. "For fans to feel like they are a part of it and get to be in it is really cool. It's very exciting. I feel like whenever you're watching the video you know something big's about to happen."