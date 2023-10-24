Carrie Underwood is one of nine stars just added to the guest list of the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Underwood will perform during this year's show, according to a social media post from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Other newly-announced performers include Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Common, Miguel and Sia. The extension to the lineup also includes a handful of presenters, like Queen Latifah, LL Cool J and Ice T.

Underwood is the only country act in the new batch of names, but she's certainly not the only country performer who will take the stage during this year's induction ceremony. Chris Stapleton is a previously-announced performer, as is the country-adjacent Brandi Carlile.

Of course, if you're counting inductees, there's another big country legend set to take the stage: That's Willie Nelson, who was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. Nelson will perform, as will some other inductees, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Chaka Khan.

As they count down the weeks leading up to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the performers are still keeping details like whom they're tributing and what songs they've chosen pretty close to the chest. There's been some speculation that Stapleton might be planning a Nelson cover, since both his voice and musical style would fit pretty seamlessly into the county great's discography — plus, they've toured together in the past.

Pop-leaning vocal powerhouse Underwood is a less obvious choice for a Nelson tribute performance, but she just might've dropped a big hint that her induction ceremony performance will indeed involve him. After the two artists — along with George Strait — headlined this year's ATLive Concert, both Underwood and Nelson posted a photo together to their social media.

"Name a more iconic duo ... you can't," Nelson wrote in the caption of his post.

Sure, they were at the same show at the same time, but it still seems a little out of the ordinary that both artists would share a photo of themselves together by coincidence. Our money's on something big brewing: Perhaps even an onstage moment together at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The ceremony will take place Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Fans will have a rare chance to see the show from home, since it's streaming live on Disney+ starting at 8PM and will be available on-demand immediately afterward. Plus, ABC will air a special performance and highlights special on Jan. 1, 2024 (New Year's Day).