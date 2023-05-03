Willie Nelson is one of several global music icons who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees on Wednesday morning (May 3). Nelson is one of seven acts headed into the Hall in the Performer category, along with Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will join the Hall of Fame in 2023 via the Musical Influence Award category, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin are this year's Musical Excellence Award inductees. Additionally, Don Cornelius will be inducted in the Ahmet Ertegun Award category.

"This year's incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame John Sykes says in a statement. "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

The news comes during a landmark week for Nelson, who celebrated his 90th birthday on April 29 with an all-star, two-day musical celebration at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. That event included a duet between Nelson and fellow country giant George Strait, an unforgettable Kris Kristofferson set and much more.

To be eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an artist must have released their first record at least 25 years prior to joining the Hall. Four of the seven Performer category nominees were on the ballot for the first time, including Nelson, and it was Missy Elliott's first year of eligibility. This year's nominees list was unveiled in early February.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Ticketing information for the event will be available at a later date.