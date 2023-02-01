Willie Nelson is among the musicians who are nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

The 89-year-old country music icon was among the names the Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning (Feb. 1), which also included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

An artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of the nomination to be eligible. 2023 is the first year of eligibility for both Elliott and the White Stripes.

Eight of the 14 nominees are nominated for the first time in 2023, including Nelson, Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, the White Stripes and Zevon.

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chairman Foundation Chairman John Sykes says in a press release.

"These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

The nominee ballots will be voted on by an international collection of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. According to the Hall of Fame, factors under consideration for induction include "an artist’s musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work, as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique."

Fans can also participate in the vote via vote.rockhall.com until April 28. The Top 5 artists that fans select will comprise a "fans' ballot" that the Hall of Fame will tally along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 inductees.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce its 2023 inductees in May. An induction ceremony will take place in the fall, with more information to be announced.