Willie Nelson's 90th birthday party included longtime friend George Strait and a cover of one of country music's greatest duets.

Watch as Strait joins Nelson for "Pancho and Lefty" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It came during the first night (April 29) of the two-day celebration for Nelson. The video below also includes Snoop Dogg's appearance to sing "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die."

"Pancho and Lefty" is the title track from Nelson's 1983 album with Merle Haggard. The chart-topping song is one of Nelson's most well-known.

As the song ends, the two men join hands, Strait bows and thanks the band and walks off stage. Wasting no time, Nelson calls Mr. Dogg to the stage, and he appears to shake Strait's hand on his way to the chair.

Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and Miranda Lambert are three of the other artists who appeared during Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert.

Nelson's 2023 tour calendar has more than 40 shows listed, including dates with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and the Avett Brothers.

Strait has 11 dates on his calendar, including multiple stadium tour dates with Stapleton.

Even though the two Texans have enjoyed parallel careers over the last 45 years, they've shared a song very few times. In fact, it wasn't until 2019 that Strait got to sing with Nelson. That year, he released "Sing One With Willie" on the Honky Tonk Time Machine album.

On Jan. 12, 2019, they played it together during a tribute concert for Nelson at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.