Valentine's Day was extra sweet this year for Carrie Underwood, who received two adorable cards from her sons, seven-year-old Isaiah and four-year-old Jacob. The singer showed off her Valentine's Day love on social media, letting fans take a peek at how her two boys celebrated the holiday.

Underwood's older son was able to write out a message on his own, and also decorated a colorful heart card with rainbow stripes and the message "I <3 U" in the middle of the design.

"Dear Mom, you work so hard all the time," the card reads. "You are so loving when I am sick. I hope you have a happy Valentine's Day! Love, Isaiah."

"From my lil Valentine's," the singer commented below the snapshot, along with a string of red hearts.

attachment-Isaiah loading...

At only four years old, Jacob couldn't write out quite such an eloquent message of love for his mom on Valentine's Day, but he did get his sentiment across with a colorfully decorated heart card adorned with pink, gold and white crepe paper. "I love you to pieces," the card reads in print.

attachment-Jacob loading...

The Underwood family is celebrating this Valentine's Day with an extra special, four-legged Valentine, too: The singer recently adopted a puppy named Charlie during a Denim & Rhinestones tour stop in Charlotte, N.C. She first announced that exciting news during her Charlotte show, and asked the crowd to keep the news a secret for a little bit, as she planned to surprise Isaiah and Jacob with the new addition to the family.

Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour will continue into March.