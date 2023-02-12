The newest member of Carrie Underwood's family is officially here -- and she's precious. The singer introduced her new puppy, Charlotte "Charlie" Nilla Fisher, to her fans on social media on Sunday (Feb. 12.)

In a series of sweet close-up shots, Underwood documented the first few days of Charlie's life at home with her family. In a few snaps, little Charlie is cozied up on a faux-fur rug next to a dog toy, while one picture shows her asleep in what appears to be a travel crate. In another image, the puppy cuddles on a person's lap.

Underwood first announced the new addition to her family onstage during a show in Charlotte, N.C. The news seemed pretty fresh -- she even asked the audience to help keep it a surprise for her two children -- and it seems that the decision to adopt the dog happened right there in Charlotte when she was in town for a stop on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

"I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at [Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue] brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for a while and she just seemed too good to be true!" the singer shared in her post introducing Charlie.

In addition to Underwood's children -- seven-year-old Isaiah and four-year-old Jacob -- Charlie's new family members include dog siblings Penny and Zero. So far, everybody is getting along great, the singer detailed.

"She is happy at home playing with her boys...and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister," Underwood continued. "Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"

A lifelong animal lover, Underwood has had Penny more or less since her American Idol days, along with another dog named Ace, who died in April 2022. The family adopted Zero, a German Shepherd mix, in 2019.

When she announced that they had adopted a new puppy at last week's Charlotte show, one fan asked Underwood the breed of her new dog. "I don't know. The best kind. The rescue kinds," the singer replied. "We're shelter dog people. That's how we roll."

As she gets to know her new furry family member, Underwood will continue her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which is set to run through March.

