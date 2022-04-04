Carrie Underwood is saying goodbye to a four-legged friend who was by her side for years. The singer's dog, Ace, died on Sunday night (April 3), the same night that Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas and performed at the show.

On social media, she posted a montage of photos of Ace throughout his life and reflected on the impact his friendship has had on her over the years.

"He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!" Underwood says. "He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids ... always ready to snuggle and play ... through all the highs and lows. He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace ... see you on the other side..."

Ever the devoted dog mom, Underwood often shares pictures of her four-legged friends. Back in March, she celebrated National Puppy Day with a slideshow of social media pictures of the whole pack, including multiple photos of Ace, who's wearing a diaper in one image.

"My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers) but they'll always be puppies in my heart!" the singer said at the time.

Ace has had his share of health issues over the years. At the end of 2016, he suffered a herniated disc and spent a few days with his back legs completely paralyzed. With help from a physical therapy program, the dog soon got his legs back.

