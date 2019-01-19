Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have welcomed a new addition to their family: a dog. Fisher took to Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 19) to share a photo of the couple's new furry friend, a German Shepherd named Zero.

A photo shows a dark brown puppy sitting next to his new master, his ears flopping in the wind. Fisher, a former pro hockey player, says that the couple's 3-year-old son, Isaiah, picked out the name, and that he's there to protect the family.

"Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home," Fisher writes alongside the photo. Zero joins Underwood and Fisher's two other dogs, Penny and Ace, both of which are rescues.

Baby Underwood Is Here!

Underwood and Fisher are presumably still waiting on the arrival of their new (human) baby — Underwood is pregnant with the couple's second child, a boy. She revealed the news of her pregnancy in August of 2018 and announced on stage at the CMA Awards that she was having another boy.

"We were just so excited. It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed. And then to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news," she said backstage at the awards show.

Underwood has said that she experienced three miscarriages before her current pregnancy. She's due sometime this month.

The new baby will arrive after a roller coaster year for the country superstar, who released her album Cry Pretty, was named CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. She'll kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.