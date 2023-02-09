Carrie Underwood used a moment of improvisation to share that she's added to her family. The singer and husband Mike Fisher have adopted a puppy.

At least, we think Fisher was involved in the decision.

"I adopted a puppy," Underwood told her fans in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday night (Feb. 8), adding, "Don't tell my children. It's a surprise."

The news was part of the Charlotte Observer's breakdown of an unscripted moment from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

As long as Jacob and Isaiah don't thumb through the daily newspaper in west North Carolina or browse the internet, Underwood's secret is safe. Technical difficulties led to a nearly five-minute-long break between songs that she scrambled to fill with small talk, band interviews and more.

One fan asked about the new puppy's breed.

"I don't know. The best kind. The rescue kind," she answered. "We're shelter dog people. That's how we roll."

If you're keeping track, Underwood's kennel has included Ace and Penny, two dogs she's had more or less since her time on American Idol (Ace died in April 2022) — and Zero, a German Shephard mix they adopted in 2019.

"They've been wanting one for awhile," Underwood says of her kids," and we've been looking for one for a while and I think we found — well, I know we found — our girl."

Underwood's next Denim & Rhinestones Tour stop is on Friday (Feb. 10) in State College, Penn. The tour wraps in March.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher.