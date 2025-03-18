Carrie Underwood Says This Is the ‘Worst’ Part of ‘American Idol’

It sounds like being a judge on American Idol isn't all its cracked up to be.

After all, you do have to say no to some of the hopefuls who are chasing after their dreams. This is the "worst" part of the job, according to new judge Carrie Underwood.

The country veteran took to social media to share her thoughts on sending people home while live tweeting during Sunday night's (March 16) episode.

"Saying 'no' is the worsty worst worstest," Underwood admits on X with a crying emoji.

Of course, Underwood knows what it's like to be a contestant on Idol after competing on and winning Season 4. Although she wasn't told no — she was instead given a ticket to Hollywood during her audition, and went on to become one of the biggest stars in entertainment — everyone knows how rejection can hurt.

After revealing how she feels about sending contestants home, the "Denim & Rhinestones" singer is receiving a lot of praise for her grace and kindness from fans.

"You do it with such kindness," one person points out.

Another agreed with the way she tells hopefuls hard news: "What matters is like you said it's not a no, it's just a no today."

"Aw you're doing a great job," someone else shares, while another writes, "Oh yes, that would be hard for me."

She even got some love from the Idol's social media channel: "You did it with such grace!"

Has Anyone Auditioned on American Idol with a Carrie Underwood Song?

One of the biggest risks a contestant can take on a reality singing competition show is to audition with one of the judge's songs. That hasn't stopped some singers from trying it, though.

On this season of Idol, a 23-year-old Texas native named Landy Champlin opted for a song from Underwood's catalog — she sang "Good Girl" in the hopes of earning her ticket to Hollywood. Champlin also said that the country veteran is one of her musical inspirations.

The "Ghost Story" singer confessed that having contestants sing her music is nerve-wracking for her.

"It's like, 'Please be good! But also, 'Please be you,'" Underwood confesses.

In the end, Champlin was good enough to earn her ticket to the next round of the competition.

Tune in to American Idol Sunday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

