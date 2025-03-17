Carrie Underwood busted out some high notes — and an immaculate stank face — after an American Idol contestant chose to audition with Underwood's song "Good Girl."

Twenty-three-year-old Texas native Landry Champlin walked into the judging room a massive Carrie fan: So much so that when Underwood asked her about her musical inspirations, Champlin replied, "I'm looking at her right here."

She also said she works as a pageant coach and has a background in competing at Miss America events, which might be why her stage presence is already on point.

The Idol hopeful was bubbly and not at all shy, and she even had enough confidence to ask Underwood to join her in her audition song.

"I had a dream last week, y'all, that Carrie, you sang a little bit of this with me and you told me 'You're going to Hollywood.' So if you wanna make that come true?" she said before her performance began.

Underwood obliged, chiming in with backing vocals while still letting Champlin's voice be the star of the show.

After the song, Underwood admitted that it's a little nerve-wracking when contestants choose one of her songs during their auditions.

"It's like, 'Please be good!' But also, 'Please be you,'" the singer said from the judges' table.

"And I definitely feel like you made that, made it your own. I was like, 'Oh, am I gonna throw her off by just jumping in at the beginning?' But you held your own. Thank you for that."

The other part of Champlin's dream came true, too: She got a "yes" vote from all three judges, and Underwood got to tell her the magic words: "You're going to Hollywood!"

Underwood is currently in her first season as a judge on American Idol, though of course, she has a long history with the show. She became an Idol champ back in 2005, launching one of the most successful careers of any show alumni.