Carrie Underwood’s Downtime During Her Vegas Residency Is Actually Pretty Quiet

Carrie Underwood might be bringing the glitz, glamor and production when she's onstage for her Reflection: The Las Vegas residency show, but she leaves the party onstage.

The singer tells Vegas Magazine that her days off in the city are actually pretty quiet.

"I don't leave Resorts World too often," Underwood reveals. "That's one of the great things about Vegas in general — you can go and stay at your preferred place, and everything you need is right there."

That preference for staying in might not be a huge surprise to Underwood's fans, who know that she's a self-described homebody who prefers working in her garden over a late night out on the town.

"I might pop into a restaurant if my husband's in town, but I kind of keep to myself," she goes on to say. "For the most part, I just go to the grocery store, because I enjoy having my own food around me. If I eat room service all the time, I'm not going to be able to fit into my tour clothes!"

Underwood's used to keeping a pretty stark line between her onstage and offstage personas, and she jokes that the experience is almost like living "a double life."

"I love my role as a mom and wife," she reflects. "In addition to what I get to do onstage, I go to baseball practice. It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that ... I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

Underwood's Vegas residency is scheduled to resume in late June. She's got several Reflection dates on the books in 2023, concluding that run of shows in December.