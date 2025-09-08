If you've been "waiting all day" for the grand unveiling of Carrie Underwood's new Sunday Night Football theme song, wait no longer.

The 2025 iteration of the SNF anthem premiered on Sunday night (Sept. 7), before a hotly-anticipated NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens at New York's Highmark Stadium.

It's Underwood's 13th season delivering the SNF theme, and she stuck with tradition.

Production value was high for her performance, as she took the stage amid flashing cameras, a dramatic string section and dancing NFL cheerleaders.

Also interspersed in the performances were shots of game play.

Each SNF theme song is tailored around the two teams who are about to go head to head, so Sunday night's iteration featured clips of the Ravens and the Bills. Underwood also mentioned the teams specifically in the personalized lyrics.

"Waited all day and ALL SUMMER to hear the SNF anthem!" Underwood writes in the caption for her post of the full performance, which she shared jointly with NBC's Sunday Night Football account.

Watch the full 2025 SNF theme below.

What Is the 'Sunday Night Football' Theme Song?

Musical theme songs have been a part of the game-watching experience since the 1980s.

That's not unique to NBC: ABC has their own Monday night version with Hank Williams Jr.

Pop singer Pink sang the SNF theme in 2006, and she was the first to record "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Faith Hill took over the role in 2007, and spent six seasons as the pre-broadcast entertainment before passing the torch to Underwood.

Carrie Underwood's 'Sunday Night Football' Themes

Underwood has taken some creative liberties during her time as the show's opener.

She created a football-friendly version of her Miranda Lambert duet "Something Bad," reconfiguring the song as "Oh Sunday Night." During another season, she recorded her own original song, "Game On."

But in recent seasons, Underwood has returned to the old favorite "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." For the NFL's 100th anniversary in 2019, she even invited Jett to join her in the opening video.

How Much Does Carrie Underwood's 'Sunday Night Football' Gig Pay?

Exact figures aren't available, but safe to say Underwood makes a tidy payday for her SNF opening spot.

In October 2024, SportsKeeda.com estimated that the singer takes home a cool $1 million each week she's on the show.

It's a high-profile, network TV deal, and she has to personalize each week's opening to name the teams going to head to head in that night's game. So, it makes sense that the compensation would be pretty eye-popping.