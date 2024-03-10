Carrie Underwood's Saturday night (March 9) installment of her Reflection Las Vegas residency delivered some fun birthday surprises -- for the singer herself.

The concert happened to fall on the eve of her 41st birthday on Sunday (March 10), and her fans decided just had to celebrate. With the help of her stage crew, they were able to pull off a mini-party onstage for Underwood -- they even surprised her with a bouquet of flowers and wheeled out an enormous birthday cake.

One fan even got up onstage with Underwood, and led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday." As they sang, Underwood stood in front of a backdrop reading "Happy Birthday, Carrie," animated fireworks exploding across the wall behind her.

"It's clear why she is the singer and we are all in the audience," joked one fan who caught video of the birthday song and posted the results to TikTok.

After the show, Underwood shared a recap of moments from her time onstage on Saturday night, and thanked fans for all the special surprises.

"Thanks for the birthday surprises at the show last night!" she wrote. "I felt very loved!!!!"

Underwood's not playing a show in Vegas on her birthday itself, but she's got more dates coming up soon. The country superstar will return to the Resorts World stage for more concerts on March 13, 15 and 16. She's got more dates on the books throughout the spring and summer.