Cassadee Pope wonders "What the Stars See" in her new single featuring Lindsay Ell and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild.

The song accents Pope's pop-rock roots from her days as the frontwoman of the pop-punk band Hey Monday, along with that of producer Nick Wheeler, guitarist for the All-American Rejects.

Pope positions herself in an aerial perspective from the night sky at the end of a relationship, wondering what her former lover is doing and feeling. Fairchild, who also serves as the song's co-producer, comes in on the second verse, expressing jealousy over the stars for having the answers to such questions as whether or not her ex is sorry he said goodbye.

"I want to see what the stars see / Are you good / Are you sad / Are you missing me / Are you a little bit lonely / I want to know what you're feeling underneath," Pope sings passionately, with Fairchild adding subtle harmonies while Ell's guitar riffs shine through.

"I was inspired to write 'What The Stars See' after sitting outside one night looking up at the stars, curious what their perspective might be looking down on us,” Pope says in a press release. "It made me think back to times in my life when I had just come out of a relationship but still felt so connected to the other person. I imagined having the superpower to be among the stars and observe, from their perspective, an ex moving on with their life (or not)."

"What the Stars See" is the 2012 The Voice winner's first single since 2019 and follows the release of her 2020 album, Rise and Shine. The music video is set to drop on Friday (May 14).

