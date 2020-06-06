In addition to country music, Nashville's economy is driven primarily by tourism, and one of the hottest offshoots of that industry is tours of celebrity homes.

Travelers from all over the country and the world flock to Music City to take bus tours of stars' homes, but Nashville is home to a lot more than just country singers. Classic rockers, pop stars, famous actors and more all have some pretty impressive mansions in the Nashville area.

Sure, country superstars including Alan Jackson, John Rich, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood make the cut when it comes to the most awe-inspiring celebrity mansions in Nashville, but you'll also find Kelly Clarkson, Reese Witherspoon, Miley Cyrus and other stars from across the entertainment spectrum in the celebrity home photos below.

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, built themselves a spectacular dream home outside of Nashville after they sold their previous six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house for $7 million. Photos of the new mansion under construction show a staggeringly large house that has a massive swimming pool area with a tiki bar, a cedar-lined man room, a bowling alley and a two-story walk-in closet. And that's just the beginning:

Jason Aldean's Other Mansion Was Pretty Mind-Boggling, Too:

Sheryl Crow purchased a 152-acre horse farm called Cross Creek Farm outside of Nashville in 2006, and then paid to convert the entire rural estate to solar power. The property features a three-story, 10,433-square-foot main house with an elevator, a whole-house generator and a full separate apartment on the lower level. Crow sold the mansion and 50 acres of the land to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill in 2013 for $3.4 million.

The Big & Rich singer really did hit the "Big Time" in his outlandish Nashville-area mansion. The 20-room structure has five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator and a private club that's 4,000 square feet all by itself. Perhaps the most interesting detail of Rich's mansion is his guitar-shaped pool, which has been featured in many news stories and on TV shows ranging from Pickler & Ben to the Today Show.

Jackson built himself a massive antebellum mansion that was inspired by Gone With the Wind. The exceptionally lavish property has a formal dining room and living room, a home office with maple floors, a large family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch. The mansion includes four bedroom suites, an exercise room and nanny quarters, as well as its own game room, home theater and custom pub.

Pop superstar Kelly Clarkson's spectacular Nashville mansion includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The formal entryway has sweeping double staircases, and the house also has formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more, while the property includes a private dock, saltwater pool and two spas.

The vast mansion that Nashville used to stand in for Rayna Jaymes' house on the show is bigger and more extravagant than the homes of most real-life stars. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom and three half-bathroom stone and wood manor add up to a whopping 20,533 square feet, including a stacked stone entryway with a floating spiral staircase, a climate-controlled wine cellar with room enough for 3,000 bottles and enough dining space to seat more than 50 guests. The outdoor areas features a screened porch and a two-stall horse barn with tack and feed rooms. The enormous grounds include parking for more than 300 cars.

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere's former Nashville mansion might not be as vast or expensive as some of the others on this list, but it's certainly one-of-a-kind. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, nearly 5,000-square-foot home is an iPad controlled smart house with Lutron lighting, audio and security throughout. There's also a heated pool and hot tub, sauna, fitness room, energy efficient shatterproof windows, remote controlled gate and more. The home's quirkier features include a giant aquarium and living room shelves filled with wood. The dining room features wallpaper and an overall motif of being underwater, topped off with an unusual light fixture like a sea urchin. Panettiere sold the house and moved away from Nashville after her run on the show ended.

Carrie Underwood's 7,000-square-foot Nashville mansion includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court. There's also a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extras including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. Underwood sold the house in 2018 and moved to a custom-built dream home with her husband and kids.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's rural manor home outside of Nashville is a true piece of history. The two-story log-built home was built in 1800. It encompasses 3,152 square feet and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The house features a total of six fireplaces and has been updated to include central air. The 622-acre property also includes a 12-stall stable, a barn and a storage building. There are two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin and two guest houses on the grounds, as well.

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, bought their 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath mansion in Nashville in 2014, paying $1.95 million for the 3,855-square-foot house on six and a half acres in the high-priced Oak Hill area of Nashville near the Tennessee governor's mansion. The manor home features a sweeping grand staircase, paneled library and three separate fireplaces, and the house is situated on gorgeous grounds whose amenities include a long driveway lined with rock walls, a pool, a guest house and a stream running through the middle of the property.

Johnny and June Carter Cash resided for more than three decades in a 14,000-square-foot home situated on spectacular lakefront property outside of Nashville. The main house burned to the ground in 2007, but pictures of the property show a swimming pool, tennis court and covered boat dock that are still intact today, as well as a one-bedroom apartment building that June Carter Cash once used as a place to store her costumes. The property sold for $3.2 million in January of 2020.

Miley Cyrus lives in simple, yet luxurious style on her rural estate outside of Nashville. Her 6,800-square-foot country chic farmhouse features spectacular hardwood floors, wood beams, a claw-foot bathtub and two wood-burning fireplaces, as well as a massive wraparound porch. Cyrus paid $5.8 million for the house and 33 acres of lush farmland.