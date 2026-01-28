It was the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, when the Space Shuttle Challenger launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida — a moment that would soon become the nation’s worst tragedy in the history of space travel.

How Long After Launch Did the Challenger Explode?

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 40 years to the day since the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after liftoff, in front of the entire nation on live television.

Networks including CBS, NBC, ABC, and NASA TV were covering the launch in real time.

Millions of Americans, including schoolchildren, were watching because Christa McAuliffe, the teacher aboard the shuttle, was scheduled to teach a lesson from space.

I was one of those children watching. I was 5 years old and living near Cape Canaveral, Florida. Because we were so close, our school brought all of the students outside to watch the launch live, in person, instead of on television.

I will never forget the moment the shuttle exploded. I was standing on the bleachers next to my classmates when the teachers suddenly told us to go back inside.

We were sent home for the rest of the day after witnessing what would become the nation’s most devastating space travel tragedy.

Who Were the Astronauts on Board of The Challenger?

Francis R. Scobee — Commander Michael J. Smith — Pilot Ronald McNair — Mission Specialist Ellison Onizuka — Mission Specialist Judith A. Resnik — Mission Specialist Gregory Jarvis — Payload Specialist Christa McAuliffe — Payload Specialist and Teacher (the first civilian selected to travel to space)

Unfortunately, none of the seven crew members survived the explosion that day.

What Caused the Challenger to Explode?

The disaster was caused by the failure of an O-ring seal in the right solid rocket booster. Unusually cold temperatures that morning made the O-ring brittle, allowing hot gases to escape and ultimately destroy the shuttle.

