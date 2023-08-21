Charlie Worsham is deeply rooted in country music as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He also has a lot of famous friends in Nashville.

Worsham will prove how deep his roots go with his upcoming album Compadres, out Oct. 13. The new record features with Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore and Lainey Wilson, as well as Luke Combs on a song called "How I Learned to Pray," which has been shared early to build excitement for the full project.

This recording is new for 2023 and is a reimagined version of Worsham's original song from his Rubberband album (2013):

Worsham admits it's extra special to have Combs join him on the new version, as he knows that the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" star was a fan of the original — it was actually a big part of Combs falling in love with country music.

The morning that Worsham was going to lay down instrumental tracks and vocals for the new version, he was met with an unexpected turn of events. Worsham and his wife had to take their son, Gabe, to the emergency room. He was supposed to be in the studio at 10AM that morning, but as he explains, "as life would have it," it didn't work out.

"Long story short, Gabe was okay and we eventually got into the studio later that day. I don't think I've ever had to juggle between dad life and session life quite like that before!" he recalls.

Worsham has a strong faith — he says his belief in God is "a critical part of my life, but it often doesn't fit neatly between the lines, so much as scribble its way into all my highs and lows. Hindsight ain't 20/20 so much as it is a chance to see what God saw all along."

No doubt this new re-imagined version of "How I l Learned to Pray" featuring Combs will hit with fans new and old.

Combs is currently on his 2023 World Tour, which will go until October, with a little window of a pause to welcome a new son.

Fans can pre-order Worsham's Compadres project here.

