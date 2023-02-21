Chase Stokes Gushes Over Kelsea Ballerini: ‘I Adore Her’

While Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have yet to confirmed their relationship status, it's evident the two are fans of one another. Aside from spending time together, the pair have been complimentary of each other both professionally and personally.

Most recently, the Outer Banks actor spoke of Ballerini's latest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, and the woman behind the project.

“She’s an incredible human being,” Stokes tells Extra at a premiere party for Season 3 of his show. "I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her."

"So, I’m just very, very proud of her," he adds.

The country singer released her EP just in time for Valentine's Day — the raw project details her divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans, which was finalized in Nov. 2022. When Rolling Up the Welcome Mat dropped, Stokes praised Ballerini and her project in his Instagram Stories.

"So proud of you, your heart & your beautiful soul. Congrats kels," he writes on top of a photo of the two sharing a laugh.

Ballerini and Stoke were first linked to one another early in 2023, as they we snapped looking cuddly with one another at the College Football Playoffs National Championship game. Although the "Dibs" singer asked fans not to spread rumors about her love life, she has since stoked the fire, sharing a video of herself in bed with a shirtless man sporting the same tattoos as Stokes.

Up next, the "Heartfirst" singer will make her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She's scheduled to perform on March 4 when Kansas City Chiefs standout Travis Kelce hosts.