Harvard Study: Eating Chicken Nuggets Leads to an Early Death

Ladies and gentlemen, we have been hit with yet another blow to our culture. A new Harvard study states that eating chicken nuggets leads to an early death.

This study would normally be something that would be mostly overlooked. However, considering the source — Harvard University — and the length of the survey — more than 30 years — it's something we should all pay attention to.

The study followed 74,563 female nurses and 39,501 male health workers between 1984 and 2018.

The findings really show the risks associated with ultra-processed foods, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

According to Harvard University's Departments of Epidemiology and Nutrition,"Our findings suggest that meat/poultry/seafood-based ready-to-eat products and sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages are major factors contributing to the harmful influence of ultra-processed foods on mortality."

READ MORE: Red Lobster Closing More Than 50 Locations, Auctioning Equipment

Chicken nuggets fall right into the category of ready-to-eat poultry products that so many of us Americans have become dependent on. Not just because of the taste, but the readiness, the availability, ease of cooking and cheap prices.

According to Circana, which calls itself "the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior," dollar sales for frozen processed chicken reached $5.1 billion in the 52-week period ending March 24, 2024, with volume sales up 7.5 percent. Within the subcategory, nuggets are the sales leader, followed by strips.

It's no secret that America is struggling with an obesity problem. According to the CDC, the current American obesity rate is 41.9%.

If you add together this number with the high numbers of chicken nugget consumption in America, this could lead to a grim and bleak ending unless something changes.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

Enjoy 22 Pictures of Vince Gill Young Vince Gill started his solo career in Nashville in the early 1980s. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 studio albums, charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and sold more than 26 million albums. When it comes to winning awards, Gill is no slouch, either — he has won 22 Grammys and 18 CMAs lifetime. In 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Let's take a look back at 22 pictures of Vince Gill young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

See Which Country Love Song Was Most Popular the Year You Got Married Love always wins! Country songs have held spaces as first dances at weddings for decades. Let's take a look at the country love song that was most popular the year you got married. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul