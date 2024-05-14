Back in April, we reported that Red Lobster was pretty close to filing for bankruptcy. It seems as if the wheels are starting to turn, and that reality is setting in.

What Is Happening With Red Lobster?

Red Lobster is closing more than 50 locations, and the chain is even auctioning off the equipment and furniture from those restaurants.

According to CNN, Red Lobster locations in Buffalo, Orlando, Jacksonville and other cities were listed as "temporarily closed" on Red Lobster’s website, per local news reports.

Most notably, California and Florida are losing five locations each, while Maryland and Colorado are losing four.

Why Is Red Lobster Closing Locations?

In the past, Red Lobster has taken a few missteps that have ultimately led to its demise. One of those was their endless shrimp fiasco, when the company underestimated how much shrimp Americans can actually eat for $20.

KETK reports that three Red Lobster restaurants in Texas abruptly shut down this week, listing their hours as "closed." When called, the phone just rings and rings.

In Illinois, the mayor of Danville posted a message on Facebook about the sudden closure of the city’s only Red Lobster and extended his prayers to the affected workers.

"I was just notified by one of our local Red Lobster managers that after 31 years of serving our community, without notice, their parent company laid off the entire crew and closed the restaurant effective immediately," wrote Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.

That's the sad thing about these restaurant closures lately; there are a ton of hard-working American workers that are getting laid off with no notice or any help with their future.

A company called TAGeX Brands is in charge of gutting out each location that has closed and selling off the inner contents.

That includes everything from high-performance ovens to upright refrigerators and dining room furniture. TAGeX Brands called it "the largest restaurant equipment auction ever" on its website.

"These auctions are WINNER TAKES ALL – meaning, each winner will receive the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on," TAGeX Brands noted.

If you want to visit your local Red Lobster, you'd better get a move on, as tomorrow isn't promised.

