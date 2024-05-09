Chili’s Is Shutting Doors Across America in 2024

For more than four decades, you couldn't go too far down the road, or to a mall, without passing by a Chili's restaurant. They're known for their baby back ribs, among other American food staples.

That could all be changing as the restaurant landscape in America is abruptly shifting.

Chili's Is Closing Locations Across America

Brinker International, the owner of Chili's, had a rough time in 2023, shutting down 16 Chili's restaurants all across America.

That trend looks to be continuing in 2024 for the chain restaurant.

According to MSN, Chili's has closed three locations in 2024: Their Fort Wayne, Ind., and St. Joseph, Mo., locations and a location in Charlotte, N.C., have all shut down so far this year.

This continues the trend from 2023, when Chili’s closed locations in California, Tennessee and Virginia.

Why Is Chili's Shutting Doors Across America?

Brinker International said the locations were "performing below our standards and were near or at the expiration of their lease terms."

According to a piece from CNN, a lot of eateries like Chili's, Applebee's and Ruby Tuesday are also leaving their once-popular mall locations.

RJ Hottovy, head of analytical research at data analytics company Placer.ai, said, "Traditional mall restaurants were casual dining chains like Chili’s, TGI Fridays, and quick-service restaurants in food courts. They want the drive-thru locations now."

Chili's had a good run in the 90's and 2000s, with the help of their iconic baby back ribs jingle. It was done and redone by many, including Boyz II Men, NSYNC and Fat Bastard in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Run, don't walk, to your local Chili's, as there is a chance it could close with no notice like a few Chili's locations have done in the recent past.

