Chip and Joanna Gaines have sold one of the houses featured on their hit show Fixer Upper, and the stunning property looks camera-ready, as pictures show.

The reality TV renovation stars listed their Magnolia House for $995,000 in September of 2023, and they sold the property in a deal that closed on Nov. 21, according to online property websites. The final selling price remains undisclosed.

The 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,868-square-foot house in McGregor, Texas, came to national attention when the celebrity couple renovated it during Season 3 of Fixer Upper. The sale of the property also included the Carriage House on the same plot of land.

Originally built in the 1800s, the two-story Magnolia House strikes a perfect balance between historic character and modern comfort and luxury. Highlights of the house include beautiful hardwood floors, carefully landscaped grounds and a charming gazebo, as well as a detached garage with a bonus room above it.

The Carriage House dates back to the 1980s, and it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan and large kitchen and living room make the Carriage House a perfect spot for entertaining.

Both the Magnolia and Carriage houses have operated as vacation rentals since their renovations in 2015, but the celebrity couple sold them off to focus on a massive hotel renovation in the heart of Waco called Hotel 1928.

