Chris Lane’s Wife Lauren Bushnell Is ‘Optimistic’ About Recent Pregnancy Diagnosis

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are among several member of the country music family who are expecting babies this year. This will be the second child for the Lanes — who share son Dutton Walker — but according to People, things are not going as smoothly this time around.

"I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion," Busnell Lane reveals on Instagram Stories. "I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic."

Marginal cord insertion means the umbilical cord has attached to the edge of the placenta, rather than the middle, which could mean in less nutrients and blood flow for the baby. As a result, Lauren and Baby Lane No. 2 will need more checkups than usual.

"So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring," she explains. "I need to go every four weeks for an ultrasound. It's not super uncommon."

The former Bachelor contestant assures her followers that her baby is "very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything." That's great news since this pregnancy has been a struggle since the start.

"The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way worse this time around," she shares on social media. "I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better."

The soon-to-be parents of two announced they were expecting earlier this month. With their first child, Dutton, turning one this month, the Lanes — who married in 2019 — will soon have two children under the age of two.

The new baby is expected to arrive in October.

"To be honest, I've never been more shocked in my life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Bushnell Lane admits of her surprise pregnancy. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."