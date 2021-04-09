Clay Walker has announced the upcoming release of a new studio album. The country hitmaker is slated to drop a new project titled Texas to Tennessee on July 30 via Show Dog Nashville.

Recorded in Nashville, Tenn., and Galveston, Texas, the new album sees Walker finding a balance between the stylings of the era of music in which he enjoyed his earliest big successes in the 1990s and early 2000s and more contemporary influences. He enlisted Jason Aldean's producer, Michael Knox, and Jaron Boyer, whose credits include Dierks Bentley's "Somewhere on a Beach," to produce the album's lead single, "Need a Bar Sometimes." The track's juxtaposition of classic Walker country and modern production is a perfect tease for the new 10-song collection.

Walker launched his career in 1993 with the release of his self-titled debut album. He's scored four platinum albums, charted 31 singles and 11 No. 1 hits, including "What's It to You," "Live Until I Die," "If I Could Make a Living," "Rumor Has It" and more. A frequent contributor to his own albums as a songwriter, Walker co-wrote each of the ten new songs on Texas to Tennessee, working with a slate of songwriters that includes Brandon Kinney, Shane Minor, Josh Mirenda, David Lee Murphy and more.

"Every writer on this album is accomplished," he says in a press release. "Most came in with ideas they thought fit me or developed ideas I brought, and it led to real cohesiveness in all these songs."

Walker is also set to team with Tracy Lawrence for a run of four concerts in the Midwest from May 20-23.

See the cover and tracklisting for Texas to Tennessee below:

Show Dog Nashville

Clay Walker, Texas to Tennessee Track Listing:

1. "Anything to Do With You" (Clay Walker, Brandon Kinney, Shane Minor, Mike Mobley)

2. "Need a Bar Sometimes" (Walker, Jaron Boyer, Josh Mirenda, George Birge)

3. "Catching Up With an Ol' Memory" (Walker, Boyer, Birge, Lalo Guzman)

4. "Country Side" (Clay Walker, Boyer, Lynn Wilbanks)

5. "Cowboy Loves a Woman" (Walker, Jennifer Hanson, Mark Nesler)

6. "Texas to Tennessee" (Walker, Hanson, Nesler)

7. "I Just Wanna Hold You" (Walker, Boyer, Ben Stennis)

8. "Loving You Then" (Walker, Jaron Boyer, Brad Rempel, Stennis)

9. "You Look Good" (Walker, Boyer, Michael Tyler)

10. "One More" (Walker, David Lee Murphy, Justin Weaver)