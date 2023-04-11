Clay Walker and his wife Jessica are going to be parents — again! The country couple announced on Tuesday (April 11) that they're expecting a baby girl in fall 2023.

This will be Walker's eighth child, his sixth with Jessica.

"We are beyond excited about having a little girl!" the couple share in a statement. "Her brothers and sisters are waiting her arrival. God is great!"

The country singer, 53, has two adult daughters, Skylor and MaClay, plus five children at home: 14-year-old William, 13-year-old Mary-Elizabeth, 10-year-old Elijah, 5-year-old Ezra and 2-year-old Christiaan. The couple have been married since 2007.

The newest addition to the Walker family will be a little girl, and that piece of news is likely extra exciting to their teen daughter Mary-Elizabeth. Back in 2020, when they announced the impending arrival of their current youngest child Christiaan, Walker admitted that Mary-Elizabeth was a little disappointed in the gender of her baby brother.

"The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours," the singer told People at the time. "There were some tears shed, I won't lie. It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or a girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."

Amid Walker's happy personal news, he's also got a busy touring calendar on the books for 2023. The singer launched his Country Side Tour in February, and the trek will continue into July.