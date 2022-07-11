Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence Are Teaming Up Again for Another Batch of Shows

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will be sharing the stage once again in November. The two country mainstays are teaming up for a co-headlining run dates that kicks off Nov. 3 in Norfolk, Va., and will conclude with a show in Macon, Ga., on Nov. 12.

It's the second time this year that the two artists and pals have shared a stage. They previously teamed up for a short co-headlining run in March. The newly-announced dates will follow the same format, with Walker and Lawrence performing a selection of the two artists' biggest hits in front of the same band.

News of the new tour comes just days after Walker and Lawrence announced that they're co-starring in an episode of CMT Campfire Sessions, a performance series that spotlights country stars' hits in an acoustic, informal setting. Walker and Lawrence's episode airs on July 29 at 10PM ET.

Independently, the two stars have kept busy over the past few months, too. Lawrence is joining Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour after Gabby Barrett departs the bill at the end of August to go on maternity leave. He's one of three acts stepping in to fill her place, also including Travis Tritt and Chase Rice.

Meanwhile, Walker has been releasing new music. He dropped his latest single, "Catching Up With an Ol' Memory," in March.

The two old friends had a great time together on their last co-headlining tour — in fact, they just might have had a little too good of a time. In a joint interview with Taste of Country, they admitted that after their first show together, they had so much fun that they wound up staying drinking for hours.

"Neither one of us could sing for three days," Lawrence jokingly admits. "We have to do better this time." Walker concurs: In fact, he says his wife wound up putting a tracker on his phone so that she could keep an eye on her husbands's antics with his fellow country star pal.

Tickets for Walker and Lawrence's next run of dates go on sale on Friday (July 15.)

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence's Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov. 3 -- Norfolk, Va.

Nov. 4 -- Fayetteville, N.C.

Nov. 5 -- Columbia, S.C.

Nov. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 11 -- Spartanburg, S.C.

Nov. 12 -- Macon, Ga.