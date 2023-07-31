Tracy Lawrence is a country music legend in his own right — he has charted more than forty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including eight songs that reached No. 1!

But he respects those who paved the way for him, and has even memorialized a few icons in the form of an arm tattoo.

On Instagram, Lawrence gave fans a peek at his new 'Mt. Rushmore of Country Music' tattoo, which he says is almost finished. In the social media video, the "Paint Me a Birmingham" singer introduces his tattoo artist, Travis Harper. They appear to be on Lawrence's bus, where he's getting his ink done.

The country singer points to his forearm and names the people whose faces appear permanently on his skin: George Strait, George Jones, Keith Whitley and Merle Haggard.

"So we have been working on this all day and are getting real close to being done," Lawrence says.

Naturally, the comments section weighed in with differing opinions about which artists should appear on a country music Mt. Rushmore:

@Hayden.clain003 writes: "What about Cash and Waylon? And Alan Jackson? And eventually Jason Aldean at the end of his career too."

@blessedmama writes: "You need Conway Twitty on there."

User @maccdall1 had some positivity to spread below Lawrence's video, writing, "Love it Tracy, by the way I have all your CDs and have seen you at least 6-8 times and would think long and hard about putting you up on the wall as well."

Tracy Lawrence is currently touring, with no plans to stop — he has shows booked all the way through 2024.

