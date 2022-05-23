Gabby Barrett Exits Second Half of Jason Aldean Tour, and Three Country Stars Will Take Her Place

Gabby Barrett will be cutting her 2022 plans on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour short, for a very important reason: She's going on maternity leave.

Earlier this month, Barrett and her fellow artist husband, Cade Foehner, announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy. They didn't say exactly when they're due to welcome the new addition to their family, but in a recent interview with Audacy's Leading Ladies, Barrett said she's currently in the beginning of her second trimester, which would put her due date somewhere in the fall.

That timeline coincides with Aldean's tour, which is scheduled to begin in July and last through late October. Barrett was first named as the direct supporting slot to that tour in February — perhaps before she even knew she was pregnant.

With a baby on the horizon, though, Aldean has announced that Barrett will leave the tour after an August 27 show in Darien Center, N.Y. But the superstar won't be alone on the stage — on the contrary, Aldean has enlisted not one but three big country names to take Barrett's place. Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence and Travis Tritt will split the opening slot on the second half of Aldean's tour.

Previously announced performers John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver will continue to open up the shows on the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour. Also announced previously, the tour will extend through late October, with a hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena — with Rice as an opener — set for Oct.15.

It's an exciting new chapter for Aldean, as the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour is his first major outing since the full release of his double album, Macon, Georgia. When he first announced the trek, the country superstar expressed his excitement at getting to perform the new songs, including the one that lends its name to this run of shows.

"I'm ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive," Aldean said at the time. "We are already thinking about the setlist ... there will be some songs off the new record, like, 'Rock and Roll Cowboy,' which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."