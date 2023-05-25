CMA Fest to Celebrate ’50 Years of Fan Fair’ With New Documentary

Shortly after CMA Fest's 50th anniversary celebration in Nashville, happening in 2023, the music festival will take fans on a trip down memory lane in a new documentary.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair will debut on Hulu on Wednesday, July 5.

The full-length film will be a cinematic yearbook of artist interviews, festival performances and never-before-seen content spanning half a century. What began as Fan Fair in 1972 with just five thousand fans packed into Nashville' Municipal Auditorium has grown in to a multi-venue event that takes over downtown Nashville for four days.

Festival organizers report that an average of 80,000 country music fans from all 50 states and 39 countries converge on Music City to see their favorite acts perform. Throughout the week, artists at all levels of their career perform on various stages across the city, with some of the biggest names closing out each night at Nissan Stadium.

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival — its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

Watch the CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair trailer:

CMA Fest's 50th anniversary celebration will take place June 8-11, 2023. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to CMA's philanthropic organization, the CMA Foundation.

This year's big-name performers include Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and more.