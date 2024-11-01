College Football’s Top 5 Matchup Highlights This Weekend

The calendar has flipped to November, which means we are now in the final month of the regular season in college football.

Don’t be sad, though: The schedule is packed with rivalries and yet another Top 5 matchup this weekend.

We start off with the biggest game of the weekend, with a kickoff at noon on Fox: Fourth-ranked Ohio State makes the trip to Happy Valley to take on the third-ranked Nittany Lions. Ohio State struggled last week against Nebraska, showing some real issues along the offensive line. Penn State boasts one of the best defensive fronts in all of college football. If James Franklin is able break the notion of his inability to win big games, it will start up front. Keep an eye on Penn State QB Drew Allar, who is a gametime decision with a knee injury.

Down south, we have one of the best rivalries in college football. The world's largest outdoor cocktail party is on again as Georgia and Florida meet up in Jacksonville. UGA looks to continue their march to the playoffs, but a 4-3 Florida team would love to play spoiler. The Gators have played much better as of late, taking Tennessee to the brink and hammering Kentucky last week. UGA is a favorite, but this game is almost always closer than the experts think. Kickoff is set for 3:30PM on ABC on Saturday.

And lastly we have a battle in the Big House. Top-ranked Oregon goes on the road to defending National Champion Michigan. The Wolverines are having a season to forget and just lost one of their starting QBs, as Jack Tuttle announced his retirement from football after suffering his fifth concussion. Do the Wolverines have anything in the tank to slow down the high -lying Ducks? They will need to dominate the ground to have a chance. Kickoff is set for 3:30PM on CBS.

Enjoy another weekend crammed with college football, we only have a few more weeks left.

