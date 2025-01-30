Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Celebrating a birthday soon? If so, chances are you fall under the Aquarius zodiac sign. You also have something in common with several country artists who share the same sign.

When Is Aquarius Season?

Beginning Jan. 20, the Aquarius season extends through Feb. 18. Anyone who is born during this time is considered to have the Aquarius zodiac sign.

What Is an Aquarius?

Aquarius is an air sign, and according to Horoscope.com, like the wind, those with this sign can be mysterious in nature. Those with this sign are considered an enigma both by others and themselves. Aquarians don't like to be labeled and want to create their own rules and identities.

This can be beneficial for artists who want to explore their creativity and push themselves as storytellers. Because they don't confine themselves to a box, Aquarians don't tend to get stuck in a rut and are not opposed to evolving and growing, both personally and professionally.

Despite their desire to be free spirited, those who have this sign believe all humans are linked together. It's because of this that Aquarians believe everyone has a unique role in making the world a better place.

What Is the Zodiac?

The zodiac comes from the earth's path around the sun. This looping belt is divided into 12 equal parts or regions. Each has its own name and is based on the position of both the sun and various constellations in relation to the earth and its rotating path.

Over the years, astrologists assigned character traits to each of the 12 regions. This is how zodiac signs have become a compass, providing insight into one's personality and tendencies.

If you're an Aquarius, keep scrolling to see which country artists share this zodiac sign with you.

