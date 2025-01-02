Do you consider yourself smart and hardworking? Do you get a thrill when you feel like you're in control of your life? Chances are, you're a Capricorn.

And along with all of these admirable qualities, you've got several country artists who share this zodiac sign with you.

In fact, 21 country artists are also Capricorns!

When Is Capricorn Season?

Like other zodiac signs, the Capricorn season spans across several weeks of the year. If you were born between Dec. 22 and January 19, you're considered to have the Capricorn zodiac sign.

What Is a Capricorn?

Per Horoscope.com, a Capricorn is an earth sign, and like a mountain on this earth, people with this sign can be hard to move. They tend to be stubborn in their ways, but it's because they have big dreams and aspirations that they are laser-focused on.

Sounds like a great quality to have if you're chasing those neon dreams in Nashville.

Having this zodiac sign in country music can also be beneficial because Capricorns tend to be big believers in tradition. No other genre honors and bends toward tradition quite like country music. After all, our roots run deep.

What Is the Zodiac?

The zodiac is essentially the earth's path around the sun. This belt is broken up in to 12 equal regions — similar to a clock — based on the sun's position in relation to the various constellations around it.

Each region has been given a name and over time, people have equated character traits to each of them, now called signs.

Country Artists Who Share Your Zodiac Sign: Capricorn It takes a lot of hard work and determination to make it in the world of country music. For some country artists, those personality traits come naturally because they were born under the Capricorn zodiac sign. Those with this sign are known for their discipline and tenacity.

