John Fogerty will not be appearing at a country music festival in Australia next month, and it sounds like even he's not sure why.

The classic rocker was scheduled to performed at Country Fest Queensland, but that plan was scrapped with an announcement sent early Tuesday morning: "Due to unforeseen circumstances," the post begins.

Fogerty is best known as the lead singer for Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Morgan Evans is now the featured headliner at the festival's website.

The move comes 23 days after a post that shared enthusiasm for the 78-year-old's appearance.

Despite Australian news reports that Fogerty withdrew from the event, he says he was "blindsided" by the announcement. In a post on his Instagram page, he writes that he too heard that "unforeseen circumstances" were to blame.

"Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the 'unforeseen circumstances,'" he explains.

Below is the festival's Instagram message, followed by Fogerty's response.

"I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you," Fogerty adds, noting that he'll share more soon. This was his first show in the country in over a decade and his only scheduled show for Australians in 2024.

Disappointed fans will be offered a refund option, but the festival insists it's committed to moving forward despite this news.

Country Fest Queensland is scheduled for March 30-31.

