9 Bold Country Music Predictions for 2024, Revisited

9 Bold Country Music Predictions for 2024, Revisited

Getty Images

Last January, we tried to predict who the 2024 CMA Entertainer of the Year would be, and learned why it's not smart to bet money on these kinds of things before the trees begin to bud.

That was one of nine bold predictions we made for country music in 2024, and it wasn't our most embarrassing miss. There was a temptation to re-write our prediction for Oliver Anthony — who would notice?! — because what happened with him ended up being so far from what our team foresaw.

Apologies to Scotty McCreery, who we inexplicably wrapped into the "Rich Man North of Richmond" singer's narrative.

A generous accounting gives us five correct predictions out of nine. A more scrutinizing critic may argue that even Carrie Underwood's dastardly sheep could have gotten these five correct but hey, at least we swung the bat.

We also missed with Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen predictions, but hit with Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, Zach Top and Shaboozey. Scroll down to see all nine, followed by Taste of Country's Top 40 Country Songs of 2024.

9 Bold Country Music Predictions for 2024 - Revisited

Why not predict the CMA Award Entertainer of the Year winner in January?

This group of nine country music predictions for 2024 also forecasts the newcomer, old-timer and come-backer of the year. Find predictions for Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Oliver Anthony, Toby Keith (kind of) and more.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2024, Ranked

New country artists and traditionalists rule this Top Country Songs of 2024 list.

Zach Top and Ella Langley are newcomers that purists may enjoy, while fans of more progressive country music will appreciate Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2024, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential.

Songs included on our previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country