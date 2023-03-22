Country Music Stars Breaking Down in Tears [Watch]

Video of country singers crying on stage is bound to make you cry. Here are 12 times a country star broke down on stage, or during an important career moment.

Miranda Lambert gushes tears a couple of times each tour, often during "The House That Built Me," especially if she's in Texas. She's probably the league leader in tears shed.

Sometimes an artist is just overcome with emotion listening to fan love for them. That's the case for Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs — and Carrie Underwood, but for her, it's a little different.

There are two times during this country singers breaking down video that the tears are bittersweet, meaning it's a celebratory moment after something truly devastating happened. If the first 11 clips don't get you, No. 12 definitely will.

Toby Keith, Lauren Alaina and Faith Hill are three more country music superstars featured in this Country List video. It's part of our weekly series that recaps and contextualizes the best in country music. Last week we highlighted 10 breaking news stories that revealed the death of a legend.

