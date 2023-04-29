Will Tim McGraw Head Up the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Tim McGraw has just released a new video for his powerful new single, "Standing Room Only." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

McGraw's video is facing quite a bit of tough competition. Cole Swindell, Robyn Ottolini, Colbie Caillat, RVSHVD, Willie Jones and Blanco Brown and Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks all have great new clips that are looking for votes in this week's Taste of Country Countdown, too. Which one has your vote?

There's a new champion in the countdown this week, as Michael Ray's revenge video, "Get Her Back," takes over the No. 1 spot, pushing Home Free down to No. 2 for the first time in many weeks. Miranda Easten returns to the Top 10 at No. 9 this week, and Megan Moroney's new video for "Girl in the Mirror" holds down the No. 10 spot after two weeks of exceptionally heavy voting.

