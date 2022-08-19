Will Blake Shelton Lead the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Blake Shelton has just released a retro-'90s video for his new song, "No Body." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Shelton is up against a major slate of competition after an extended countdown gave artists two weeks to release new clips for consideration. Luke Bryan also has a new video, and so do Kelsey Lamb, Ariel Hutchins, Red Clay Strays, Wade Bowen, Paige King Johnson, Chase Rice, Cole Swindell and Hillary Reese.

Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are once again at the top of the Countdown this week, while Lauren Reno and Jim Stanard make very strong showings. Ingrid Andress also joins the Top 10 at No. 10 this week, while other artists have been familiar to the Top 10 for several weeks or more.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.