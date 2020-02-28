Will Taylor Swift Be ‘The Man’ in the Video Countdown?

Taylor Swift brings her usual epic style to her new video for "The Man." Will she head up the most popular videos of the week?

Swift skewers sexism in our culture in the clever video, which features her playing the male lead in an elaborate costume. She's squaring off against new videos from Cypress Spring, Breland, Alyssa Trahan and RaeLynn in this week's countdown. Who's got your vote?

Home Free are still at No. 1 this week, and Lauren Alaina comes in at No. 2, pushing Chris Young down to No. 3. Kalie Shorr debuts in the countdown at No. 10 this week.

Who will head up next week's roundup of the most popular videos in country music? That depends on readers just like you. We let Taste of Country readers vote on their favorites every week, and publish the results every Friday.

