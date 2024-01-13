Will Neon Union Head Up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Neon Union have just released a great new video for their song, "This Side of the Dirt." Will they top Taste of Country's weekly countdown of the most popular videos in country music?

The duo consisting of Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps are new to the countdown, and they're competing against some clips and artists who've posted long-term success in the countdown.

This week's countdown marks the first new ranking of 2024 after a break of several weeks for the holidays. Kelsey Hickman enters the Top 10 at No. 4 this time around, and Sophia Scott jumps in at No. 10, while HuneyFire also return to the Top 10 after a few weeks away.

