Can Maren Morris Top the Country Music Video Countdown?

Maren Morris has just released a cool new video for her new song, "Circles Around This Town." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Morris' new clip is facing off against new videos from Ernest featuring Morgan Wallen and Jacob Bryant. Which artist has your vote this week?

The new year finds Home Free at No. 1 with their video for "Brothers in Arms," while Caroline Jones is at No. 2. Jess Kellie Adams, Danielle Bradbery and Blake Shelton round out the Top 5 this time around, while Keith Urban's collaboration with Breland and Nile Rodgers jumps back into the countdown at No. 10 this week.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive in recent months, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.