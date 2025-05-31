Will Andy Griggs Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Andy Griggs has just released a hugely entertaining new video for his latest single, "I Pulled a Hank Last Night," and he is looking for votes in Taste of Country's weekly roundup of the most popular videos in country music.

Griggs filmed the fun new clip at a bar in small-town Tennessee, and his fans should love the action:

Ana Cristina Cash, Demps, Dustin Lynch, Madeline Merlo, Roman Alexander and the War and Treaty also have new videos out this week. Check them out below:

There are major changes to the Top 10 this week.

Ben Gallaher, Chris Janson and Lainey Wilson all debut with new videos in the countdown this time around, infusing the top country videos with some new blood.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

