Can Michael Ray’s ‘Picture’ Lead the Top Videos of the Week?

Michael Ray's new video for "Picture" will have country fans feeling sentimental -- but will it gain enough support to head up Taste of Country's countdown of the week's most popular country music videos? We're about to find out.

The singer is up against a slate of new videos that will give him a run for the money. Logan Mize, Jon Pardi, Caroline Jones, Adam Sanders, Stoney LaRue and Harper Grae are all out with new clips that are looking for votes this week.

Who's got your support this time around?

Home Free top the countdown this week with their collaboration with Jeffrey East, and Adam Ezra Group make a splashy debut all the way up at No. 2 with their video for "Switching to Whiskey," while Lauren Mascitti is at No. 3. Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi also post a No. 8 debut with their new video for "Getting Over Him" after a week in which fans tugged back-and-forth on the Top 10 in unusually aggressive voting.

Taste of Country lets our loyal readers decide the countdown each week, so get to voting, and make sure to vote for your favorites as often as you can! Check back for the results next Friday, when a new crop of videos will come up for votes.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.