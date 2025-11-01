Will Mitchell Tenpenny Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Mitchell Tenpenny has just released a brand-new video for his latest song, "Therapy," and he's looking for votes as a new Taste of Country Video Countdown gets underway.

Tenpenny's new video puts a comical spin on his new song, which provides a modern new spin on a country breakup song.

"Hope you end up in therapy over me," he sneers in the song and video:

The Top 10 looks very different after a week of intense countdown voting that saw last week's numbers double.

Bucky Heard debuts at No. 1 this week with his new video for his new cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying," pushing Karen Waldrup down to No. 2 after many weeks at the top of the countdown.

Jon Wolfe and Ashland Craft also debut at No. 8 and No. 9 this week, respectively.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.