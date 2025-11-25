Mitchell Tenpenny has a few chart-topping hits of his own — like “Truth About You” — but his latest proud moment isn’t about his own music at all.

The singer’s wife, Meghan Patrick, is also a country artist, and her current single, “Golden Child,” has been sitting at the top of the charts.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Tenpenny told Taste of Country during an interview ahead of the CMA Awards. “The world is finally understanding how awesome she is.”

He says he’s over the moon about her success — and taking on the role of hype man has been a welcome switch.

With the song’s momentum, there was only one natural next question: Did they splurge to celebrate?

Tenpenny was quick to joke about the real money behind his wife’s new hit.

“The way radio works, you don’t really get paid as the artist — you get paid as the songwriter,” he said laughing. “From when you hear it on the radio, it takes about a year to be paid. So, she’s thinking of things to buy when it happens.”

While Patrick waits for that royalty check, Tenpenny is staying busy himself. He recently released a new song called “Therapy,” and in April he’ll hit the road for his The Country! Country Tour.

When Did Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Get Married?

The couple started dating back in 2017, and Tenpenny would pop the question a few years later in 2021.

Flash forward a year and they were married in October of 2022 at a farm in Tennessee.

"[We knew each other was the one] because we knew we could have our dreams and our relationship work together," Patrick told People. "We are each other's best friend." The pair also said that the part of the experience they looked forward to the most wasn't the wedding itself, but rather "getting to call each other husband and wife."