Can Luke Combs Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Luke Combs topped off a banner week for his career by releasing a new video for his brand-new song, "Doin' This." Will he head up the most popular country videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers.

Combs took home Entertainer of the Year honors at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and he debuted "Doin' This" live during the broadcast. He dropped the song and video immediately afterward, and it's sure to draw some heavy voting this week. There's also a great new video from Jason Boland and the Stragglers that's looking for votes this week.

The Top 10 looks pretty different this time around as we see Noah Schnacky and Jimmie Allen debut at No. 3, while Clay Walker is in at No. 7 this week. Who will lead the top videos in country this next week? That's up to voters just like you. If you want to see different videos in the Top 10 next week, then you've got to make sure to vote, and keep on voting for your favorites.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

