Can Tori Martin Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Tori Martin has just released a fun new video for her latest song, "Cowgirls Ride." Will Taste of Country fans vote it into the top spot on our weekly countdown of the most popular videos in country music?

We're about to find, out, thanks to Taste of Country readers just like you.

"Cowgirls Ride" highlights an interesting juxtaposition between classic and contemporary elements in the musical track.

Martin filmed the video on several different private ranches near Weatherford, Texas, and the clip shows her leading a cattle drive that features other real-life cowgirls, serving as a demonstration of fierce female empowerment.

Martin is up against new videos from Scotty McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish and Dierks Bentley and Jordan Davis this week.

Who has your vote this time around?

This week's Top 10 sees Karen Waldrup return to the top position.

Jake Owen debuts at No. 5 with his newest video, while Danielle Bradbery debuts at No. 8 with her "Bent" video and MŌRIAH rounds out the Top 10.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.