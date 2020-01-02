Poll: What Country Song Summed Up Your 2019?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

We are finally into a new year, and a new decade!

2019 was an amazing year for me and my family. If there was one country song that sums up my 2019 is "Woman, Amen" by Dierks Bentley. We had our first baby, bought our first house and moved to Nashville, and I wouldn't be able to do any of this without my beautiful wife, Kristen. I am a firm believer that having a great woman in your life will make you a better person year after year.

What about you? What is the one country song that summed up your 2019?